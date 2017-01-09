Quantcast

B-model features added to Xenos Motorglider

Sonex Aircraft has introduced the Xenos B-Model aircraft kit.

The Xenos-B combines all of the enhancements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models with the motorglider performance and value of the Xenos, according to company officials.

The Xenos-B is available to order now, with a complete airframe kit base price of $27,495. Kit shipments are estimated to begin in March 2017.

“We’re very excited to bring the huge improvements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models to the Xenos motorglider,” said Sonex Aircraft General Manager Mark Schaible. “This change has been requested by many prospective Xenos Motorglider customers and brings all of our two-place aircraft up to the same enhanced B-Model specification. B-Model fuselage changes for the Xenos also bring expanded payload opportunities to the Teros UAV program, which we are continually developing in conjunction with Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation.”

Xenos B-Model enhancements include:

More Room and Comfort

  • Sonex and Waiex B-Models are enlarged via straightening of the forward fuselage sides, and feature improved creature comforts:
  • More width and comfort at the shoulders, hips, knees and feet.
  • Seat back is moved aft, and new seating geometry accommodates taller individuals. Staggered seating is available via upholstery seat back cushions.
  • Center Y-Stick offers dual controls with easier cockpit entry and roomier seating.

More Panel Space

The enlarged B-Model instrument panel offers plenty of space for today’s dual-screen avionics installations with room to spare, company officials note.

More Engine Options

A new universal cowl is designed to fit many popular engine options. Builders can experience the same great firewall-forward support for AeroVee/AeroVee Turbo and Jabiru engines, and in addition, B-Model engine mounts are available for UL Power and Rotax 912-series engines.

More Fuel

The new B-Model fuel tank holds 20 US gallons, ­ a four-gallon increase over the original Xenos.

More Standard Features and Less Build Time

  • Machined Angle Components included;
  • AeroBrake Hydraulic Brakes included;
  • Dual Throttle Quadrants included;
  • AeroConversions Trim System included;
  • ABS Molded Cockpit Side Panels, Cable and Pushrod Fairings included;
  • Precision-molded cowling is installed quickly and easily;
  • Engine mount bolts quickly and accurately to the airframe;
  • More laser-cut, formed and machined parts to reduce fabrication time and ease construction;
  • Machined Canopy Bows for easier canopy installation.

The Xenos also comes standard with utility wing tips that can be removed to fit inside a 40-foot hangar, and can be interchanged with optional aerobatic wingtips.

The Xenos can either be flown as a Sport Pilot/LSA, or it can be flown by pilots that hold a glider rating with a self-launch glider endorsement.

The Xenos can be flown as a powered aircraft, a self-launched glider that soars with the engine off, or it can motor-soar over great distances, company officials note.

