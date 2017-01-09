B-model features added to Xenos Motorglider

Sonex Aircraft has introduced the Xenos B-Model aircraft kit.

The Xenos-B combines all of the enhancements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models with the motorglider performance and value of the Xenos, according to company officials.

The Xenos-B is available to order now, with a complete airframe kit base price of $27,495. Kit shipments are estimated to begin in March 2017.

“We’re very excited to bring the huge improvements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models to the Xenos motorglider,” said Sonex Aircraft General Manager Mark Schaible. “This change has been requested by many prospective Xenos Motorglider customers and brings all of our two-place aircraft up to the same enhanced B-Model specification. B-Model fuselage changes for the Xenos also bring expanded payload opportunities to the Teros UAV program, which we are continually developing in conjunction with Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation.”

Xenos B-Model enhancements include:

More Room and Comfort

Sonex and Waiex B-Models are enlarged via straightening of the forward fuselage sides, and feature improved creature comforts:

More width and comfort at the shoulders, hips, knees and feet.

Seat back is moved aft, and new seating geometry accommodates taller individuals. Staggered seating is available via upholstery seat back cushions.

Center Y-Stick offers dual controls with easier cockpit entry and roomier seating.

More Panel Space

The enlarged B-Model instrument panel offers plenty of space for today’s dual-screen avionics installations with room to spare, company officials note.

More Engine Options

A new universal cowl is designed to fit many popular engine options. Builders can experience the same great firewall-forward support for AeroVee/AeroVee Turbo and Jabiru engines, and in addition, B-Model engine mounts are available for UL Power and Rotax 912-series engines.

More Fuel

The new B-Model fuel tank holds 20 US gallons, ­ a four-gallon increase over the original Xenos.

More Standard Features and Less Build Time

Machined Angle Components included;

AeroBrake Hydraulic Brakes included;

Dual Throttle Quadrants included;

AeroConversions Trim System included;

ABS Molded Cockpit Side Panels, Cable and Pushrod Fairings included;

Precision-molded cowling is installed quickly and easily;

Engine mount bolts quickly and accurately to the airframe;

More laser-cut, formed and machined parts to reduce fabrication time and ease construction;

Machined Canopy Bows for easier canopy installation.

The Xenos also comes standard with utility wing tips that can be removed to fit inside a 40-foot hangar, and can be interchanged with optional aerobatic wingtips.

The Xenos can either be flown as a Sport Pilot/LSA, or it can be flown by pilots that hold a glider rating with a self-launch glider endorsement.

The Xenos can be flown as a powered aircraft, a self-launched glider that soars with the engine off, or it can motor-soar over great distances, company officials note.