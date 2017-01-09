Frequent contributor Albert Dyer sent in this photo, explaining: “From the Mooney’s left seat, I am witness to the last sunset of 2016 as I continue toward New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport (KEVB) in Florida. My plan for tomorrow? To welcome in 2017 with a sunrise walk on the beach.

“The flexibility of the US airspace system and general aviation aircraft truly do make dreams come true! Happy New Year 2017!”