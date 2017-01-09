Frequent contributor Albert Dyer sent in this photo, explaining: “From the Mooney’s left seat, I am witness to the last sunset of 2016 as I continue toward New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport (KEVB) in Florida. My plan for tomorrow? To welcome in 2017 with a sunrise walk on the beach.
“The flexibility of the US airspace system and general aviation aircraft truly do make dreams come true! Happy New Year 2017!”
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.