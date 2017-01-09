The Walsh Group names Haag National Director of Aviation

The Walsh Group has named Thomas Haag National Director of Aviation.

The Walsh Group is an aviation contractor, having delivered projects at the country’s largest airports, including Chicago O’Hare, Raleigh-Durham, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. The firm is also a member of the design-build joint venture redeveloping LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Thomas will lead the Walsh Aviation Center of Excellence and be responsible for expanding the company’s aviation brand across the United States.

Previously, Thomas was a vice president in global aviation at Parsons Corporation. He has been active in numerous other airport infrastructure developments and international programs including the $11 billion Abu Dhabi Airports Capital Development Program, the $14 billion New Mexico City International Airport Program and the $15 billion Hamad International Airport Program.

He attended the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University where he studied civil engineering and received a bachelor and master’s degree.