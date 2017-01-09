What’s your story?

Stories are all around us. All we have to do is look. Sometimes it is as simple as opening an envelope. You remember what an envelope is, don’t you?

I open all the mail General Aviation News receives. Makes sense, since I’m the only one who picks up the mail. On the back of a recent subscription renewal was a hand-written note from Sanford Orenstein in Florida. His story is worth sharing. Enjoy.

“In 1956 a friend of mine got his Private Pilots License. At that time he had a chance to buy a 1946 Taylorcraft BC-12-D, in great condition, with low hours, for a real low price. As he only had half the money, he asked if I would go partners. He said we would keep it for a year or so and would sell it, for a profit. So I bought in. “Several months later, he had some real financial problems. He asked me to buy him out. In the interim I was taking out a girl by the name of Martha. Telling her the story, she said she had money saved up, and would buy him out and be my partner, also, why don’t I take some lessons, and work toward a private license. I met a great CFI by the name of Barry Hughes. After two hours, I was hooked. “Martha helped me with the written, studying about four nights a week. I soloed after twelve hours and a few minutes. After obtaining my private license, the next year I obtained a water rating. Martha and I had some wonderful times flying on floats in the summer and sometimes on skis in the winter. “Incidentally, Martha and I will be married for 59 years in December. We flew for over 30 years. “I appreciate you taking the time to read my letter. If you would print it, please use all, or any part. Boy, my grandkids would be impressed. Thank you again.”

That’s an amazing collection of memories, Sanford. Thank you for sharing them with me.

