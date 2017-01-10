Applications now being accepted for GAMA scholarships

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) is now taking applications for two aviation scholarships. Each comes with a $2,000 cash prize.

The Edward W. Stimpson “Aviation Excellence” Award is named for a founder and past president of GAMA. Given annually, the scholarship goes to a graduating high school senior who has been accepted to an aviation degree core program at a university or college.

Applicants are judged on the basis of academic skills, extracurricular activities, and an essay on what aviation means to the student and how he or she plans to pursue an aviation career.

The Dr. Harold S. Wood Award for Excellence is given annually to a college student who is a flight team member at a National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) member school.

Named for Wood, founder and past executive director of NIFA, the award comes with an engraved propeller trophy in addition to the cash prize.

Students are judged on the basis of academic skills, extracurricular activities, and an essay on their plans to pursue aviation in the future.

Both applications are due April 14, 2017.

For more information or an application, email scholarships@gama.aero.