Bike, ski, fly

Lincoln Benedict sent in this photo, explaining: “I love to bike, ski, and fly, so it stood to reason a month after I purchased a 1960 Cessna 172 I wanted to combine all three! A 40-minute flight (quite the headwind) took me from KBXM to 0B1. From there I took my cross bike (replete with studded snow tires) from the back area (fits nicely with the rear seat removed) and biked seven miles to Sunday River with my super-light Dynafit PDG boots/skis on my back. I bought an uphill access pass and then climbed (with climbing “skins” on my skis) up and down twice. After that it was all downhill to the airport (after a good lunch) and took off for home. Whew! Was quite the adventure but what fun it was!”