Garmin G1000 NXi certified in Piper trainers

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Piper Aircraft has received certification the the new Garmin G1000 NXi in the twin-engine Piper Seminole and single-engine Archer. Deliveries have already begun.

The University Of North Dakota John D. Odegard School Of Aerospace Sciences is the launch customer for the next generation Piper trainers.

UND and Piper Aircraft announced a contract in April 2016 for more than 100 trainer aircraft of which 12 aircraft have already been delivered.

The significantly upgraded Garmin G1000 NXi offers enhanced processing power that supports faster map rendering and smoother panning throughout the displays, according to Piper officials.

Features such as wireless cockpit connectivity, including wireless database updates using Garmin Flight Stream 510, visual approaches, map overlay on the horizontal situation indicator (HSI), as well as improved ADS-B options are now all available in the next generation Archer and Seminole.