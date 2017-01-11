KDWH completes second phase of capital improvement program

HOUSTON — David Wayne Hooks Airport (KDWH), Northwest Houston’s general aviation airport, has completed phase two of its capital improvement program, which includes resurfacing the runway and refurbishment of the Gill Aviation FBO Terminal building.

The 3,500-foot runway was resurfaced with asphalt and reconfigured to improve better access to the aircraft taxiway while creating a greater buffer of safety, airport officials noted.

The runway was also remarked and a four-light Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system is to be installed.

The Gill Aviation FBO terminal building was also refurbished as part of phase two improvements. Enhancements included roofing, exterior and interior paint, flooring, lighting and additional tenant and guest parking.

During phase one of the capital improvement program, the primary 7,009-foot runway was resurfaced and remarked and several taxiways were graded and repaved.

Other improvements included enlarging and strengthening the main ramp, exterior lighting for T-hangers and installation of high speed security gates.

All of the improvements to the airport and FBO have been scheduled for completion prior to the city of Houston hosting professional football’s Big Game scheduled for Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium.