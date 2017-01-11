New edition of Airline Pilot Technical Interviews released

Just released is the second edition of “Airline Pilot Technical Interviews” by Ron McElroy.

The book defines the specific approach pilot applicants should take when preparing for this part of the hiring process, according to officials with ASA.

This book gives readers preparatory exercises in the areas of mental math, approach plates, regulations and procedures, weather, systems and aerodynamics, and cockpit situations to analyze and resolve.

Using McElroy’s tips and methods, aspiring professional pilots will be prepared to display their flying skills during the simulator ride, as well as their aeronautical knowledge during the face-to-face oral questioning.

The softcover is 148 pages, with an eBook coming soon. Price: $19.95.