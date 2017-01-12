Back to his roots

Frequent contributor Rafael Cortes sent in these photos for Picture of the Day, with a quick note: “After some time flying other light-sport aircraft, I decided to go back to my ultralight roots, and get re-checked in the Quicksilver Sport2S. It was a fun sunset flight over Arecibo, even flying by the new tallest statue in US Territory (even taller than the Statue of Liberty), the Birth of the New World (or The Statue of Columbus).