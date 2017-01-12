Call for nominations for NATA awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has put out a call for nominations to acknowledge the individuals, offices, and organizations demonstrating excellence in their fields and the highest levels of customer service to the general aviation community.

Each year, NATA presents awards to the exceptional individuals and companies that have helped to improve the general aviation community.

The recipients of the following awards are chosen based upon NATA member-submitted nominations:

The Airport Executive Partnership Award recognizes an airport manager for outstanding efforts to nurture the relationships between aviation businesses and airport operators.

The ATP/NATA General Aviation Service Technician Award acknowledges the exceptional performance of a licensed airframe and power plant mechanic or radio repairman who has practiced his or her craft for a period of 20 or more years.

The Excellence In Pilot Training Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in safety, professionalism, leadership, and excellence in the field of pilot training.

The Safety 1st Certified Line Service Professional Award recognizes an individual for the positive impact he or she had on safety, service and business success.

Nominations for these awards must be received by NATA no later than March 24, 2017. The nomination form is available by clicking here. Members may also obtain a nomination form by calling the NATA headquarters at 800-808-6282 or by e-mailing Karissa Uko.

The Industry Excellence Awards, along with the AMT Employer Awards, will be presented at a luncheon held during NATA’s Aviation Business Conference in June 2017.