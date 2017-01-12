Cascade Warbirds offers scholarships

Cascade Warbirds, a Pacific Northwest organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school with introductory flights.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flight Service at Boeing Field in Seattle, to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights.

The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours.

Classes generally meet two nights a week for two and one-half hours and one Saturday per week for four hours over a period of six weeks.

Successful completion of the ground school will qualify a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

This award also includes two instructional flights in a light aircraft, the make and model of which will be matched to the student. The first flight will occur part way through the ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course.

Each flight will include a pre-flight briefing, actual taxi and runway procedures, introduction to radio communications, the take-off, a series of in-flight maneuvers, the return and landing, and post-flight procedures. These two flights will be logged in the student’s personal logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a private pilot license.

This scholarship is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of award. This scholarship is valued at $1,125 and the number of awards has increased to eight this year.

The application can be found at Cascadewarbirds.org. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2017.