Garmin sets 2017 pilot training classes

Garmin has expanded pilot training opportunities for 2017 to include additional classes throughout the United States.

In addition to scheduled classes for the GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigator series and G500/G600 glass flight display systems, on-demand classes for the G1000, G3000, and G5000 Integrated Flight Decks and supplemental eLearning opportunities are also available.

These new training opportunities and locations provide pilots with varying levels of experience a hands-on approach to learning Garmin avionics in a classroom environment taught by certified flight instructors.

G500/G600 and GTN Pilot Training

For pilots who are considering an avionics upgrade or those who already have an existing GTN 650/750 and/or G500/G600 installed in the panel of their aircraft, Garmin is hosting several classes tailored specifically to flying with this avionics suite.

This two-day class provides a collaborative environment designed to help pilots transition from analog flight instruments to Garmin glass panel flight displays.

A presentation and practice format offers attendees the opportunity to practice real-world in-flight scenarios with Garmin avionics. Training classes begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. each day and include a factory tour, lunch and a Kansas City BBQ dinner. Cost to attend the course is $625.

These classes are hosted at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe, Kansas and are scheduled for the following dates in 2017:

March 9-10;

March 23-24;

May 18-19;

June 8-9;

Sept. 11-12;

Oct. 19-20.

GTN 650/750 Pilot Training

Pilots may also take advantage of training classes tailored specifically to the GTN touchscreen series.

Several one-and-a-half day classes are available for $495 and highlight loading and activating departures, arrivals and instrument approach procedures, flying holds, flight plan modifications and more.

GTN-specific class dates are also hosted in Olathe, Kansas and are on the following dates in 2017:

March 16-17;

April 1-2;

May 13-14;

Oct. 5-6.

Pilot Training Classes – Regional U.S. Locations

Classroom-based training opportunities will be hosted throughout several new regional locations within the United States this year. These classes will provide the same in-depth instruction offered at Garmin Headquarters, covering the G500/G600 and GTN 650/750 avionics suite.

Cost to attend any one of the regional classes is $795.

Below are a list of dates and locations:

Feb. 23-24: Flight Safety Academy; Vero Beach, Florida;

June 22-23: Garmin AT facility; Salem, Oregon;

Sept. 21-22: AOPA National Aviation Community Center; Frederick, Maryland;

Nov. 2-3: Garmin Chandler office; Chandler, Arizona.

Integrated Flight Decks

Integrated Flight Deck training is tailored specifically to aircraft type and flight operations performed by pilots attending the class. These on-demand courses are dependent upon instructor availability, training aids and other resource considerations and provide a hands-on learning opportunity in a structured environment for pilots flying with the G1000, G3000 or G5000 Integrated

Flight Decks

For customers interested in web-based online courses, Garmin is pleased to offer eLearning courses for the G3000 and G5000 Integrated Flight Decks, Link 2000+, GTN 650/750 Essentials and Weather Radar Operations.

These eLearning courses are self-paced and guide customers through scenarios, which help build confidence with Garmin avionics systems.

For additional information and to access these eLearning courses, click here.

To attend any of the G500/G600 and/or GTN 650/750 courses at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe, Kansas or throughout the United States, register online by visiting: FlyGarmin.com.