Miller expands welding lineup

APPLETON, Wis. — Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has added two new models to its lineup of TIG welding solutions.

The new Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 welders deliver up to 400 amps of output power, with TIG and stick welding performance for applications such as pipe and tube fabrication, precision fabrication and exotic material fabrication.Replacing the Dynasty 350 model, the Dynasty 400 power source is AC/DC TIG-stick-capable and welds up to 5/8-inch-thick aluminum and steel in a single pass.

The DC TIG-stick-capable Maxstar 400 — replacing the Maxstar 350 model — welds up to 5/8-inch-thick steel in a single pass.

Each stand-alone power source also includes the Cooler-On-Demand feature, which operates the auxiliary cooling system only when needed, resulting in reduced noise, energy use and airborne contaminants pulled through the cooler, according to company officials.

The added Pro-Set feature eliminates guesswork when setting weld parameters, so the machine is faster to set up and easier to use, company officials add.

Designed for upgrade flexibility, the new models include a front-panel memory card data port, for the download of software updates from MillerWelds.com/tigsoftware and the purchase of product feature expansions.