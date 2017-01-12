New England Air Museum slates Open Cockpit Day

WINDSOR LOCKS, CONN. – The New England Air Museum will hold its second Open Cockpit Day for 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special activities include climb aboard experiences in historic aircraft; flight simulators; hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, and more.

A variety of aircraft will be open for visitors, including the World War II era Republic P-47D, the Vietnam War era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter, as well as supersonic jet fighters, including the North American F-100 Super Sabre jet fighter and the Lockheed F-104C Starfighter.

The New England Air Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Closed on Mondays during the winter season.

Admission is $12.50 for ages 12 and up, $11.50 for seniors 65 and up and $7 for ages 4 to 11. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are admitted free. Discounted admission is available for veterans and active duty military personnel.

Located adjacent to Bradley International Airport, the New England Air Museum is the largest aviation museum in New England. It has three large public hangars, outdoor exhibits, and more than 100 aircraft ranging from early airships and flying machines to supersonic jets and helicopter.