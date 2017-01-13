Aircraft Spruce acquires Poberzny estate

Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. has purchased the former home of Experimental Aircraft Association founders Paul and Audrey Poberezny in Oshkosh, Wis., and will make the home available to the EAA for tours and special events.

The original stone farmhouse is over 100 years old and was Paul and Audrey’s home from 1991 until his death in 2013.

Located near Wittman Field, the nine-acre estate reflects the standards and culture the Pobereznys utilized in building the world’s leading sport aviation organization, EAA, and the world’s premier aviation event, AirVenture, Aircraft Spruce officials note.

This home hosted many of aviation’s leaders and icons, and countless aviation artifacts and photos representing the relationships and events that shaped Paul’s remarkable life are on display throughout the home, providing insight into the lifetime passion and vision of one of aviation’s greatest leaders.

This is where Paul built airplanes, read about aviation history, and wrote countless letters and articles. As he often said, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t say the word airplane.”

Aircraft Spruce and the Irwin family, who own the company, have maintained a close relationship with the Poberezny family and EAA for over 50 years. Company officials note they are “honored to have the opportunity to partner with the EAA to make this historic home available to EAA members and aviation enthusiasts in the years ahead.”