Cardinal Aviation introduces towbar

Cardinal Aviation has begun production of a light, but strong towbar that pulls all kinds of airplanes.

After years using many different types of tow bars, Mark Howell, a partner in Cardinal Aviation, found himself needing a light, but strong towbar to move different types of general aviation aircraft by hand or using a lawnmower as a tug.

He wanted one that would securely attach to the aircraft in a manner that would be secure with no chance of slipping. He wanted it lightweight to minimize damage to wheelpants while attaching it to the aircraft.

After searching and considering different types on the market, he found nothing that would accomplish what he needed, so he came up with his own design.

It worked well with the Cessna 100 and 200 series aircraft, along with the Van’s RV-9A, Mooney, Grumman and Cirrus, he noted.

The towbar works with any aircraft with a tow pin of 5/8” diameter or less or with an axle ¾” or more as with the Mooney’s and Cessna 210 series aircraft, according to Howell. An adapter was made to facilitate the Piper 28 series aircraft and another for the Beech Bonanza.

The towbar is $250.