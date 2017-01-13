FAA grants additional TSO for Sandia Quattro

The FAA has granted Sandia Aerospace an additional TSO on its SAI 340 Quattro multi-function indicator.

In addition to attitude, altitude, airspeed and slip, the SAI 340 is now TSO’d for (I)VSI: Instantaneous Vertical Speed.

Unlike a standard VSI that has a six to eight second lag, the SAI 340 gives virtually immediate vertical speed indications, according to company officials.

The vertical speed is shown on the SAI 340 in both a tape and digital format.

In addition to the (I)VSI, the new software version also adds an adjustable altitude bug.

The SAI 340 is a stand-alone attitude indicator that is suited for stand-by applications with today’s glass cockpits. It is also suitable as a stem gauge replacement unit in older aircraft, according to company officials.

The SAI 340 has an internal battery that provides two hours of stand-by operation in case of loss of aircraft power. The lithium-ion battery is enclosed in a metal case and meets the requirements of RTCA DO-347, ensuring safe operation.

With the addition of the (I)VSI TSO, the SAI 340 now holds eight separate TSOs.

Existing SAI 340 owners can arrange to get their units upgraded to the latest software by contacting the Sandia Aerospace service department at service@sandia.aero or by phone at 505-341-2930.

Sandia Aerospace is providing the software at no charge to existing customers. They only pay for the labor to install the software, recalibrate the unit and shipping charges.