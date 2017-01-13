First solo goes awry

The student pilot was attempting to land at the airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after his first solo flight.

He thought his airspeed was high. The Cessna 152 landed hard and bounced three times, which resulted in the collapse of the nose landing gear.

The nose of the airplane and the left wing hit the runway.

A post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the left wing spar, firewall and engine mount sustained substantial damage.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the pilot’s improper landing technique, which resulted in a hard landing and subsequent nose landing gear collapse.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA121

This January 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.