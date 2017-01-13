Report blasts FAA for not being prepared

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new Department of Transportation Inspector General (IG) report outlines deficiencies in the FAA’s ability to adequately prepare for and respond to major disruptions to the air traffic system.

The IG pointed to shortcomings in the agency’s contingency planning, controller training, technology, and system redundancy and resiliency.

The report also highlights the related impacts of ongoing delays and uncertainty in the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control modernization effort.

The IG’s audit was undertaken, in part, to review the FAA’s efforts in preparing for incidents that cause significant disruptions to the National Airspace System (NAS), such as a fire at the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control Center in 2014 and the flooding of a radar room at the Austin, Texas, TRACON in 2015.

“The Inspector General’s report is another example of the FAA bureaucracy dropping the ball and failing to follow through on important contingency planning and training needed to prevent shutdowns of the nation’s airspace,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pa.). “Aviation system inefficiency and delays cost passengers and the economy over $30 billion every year, but unfortunately, the FAA’s chronic inability to modernize air traffic services technology is also negatively impacting their ability to address major operational disruptions and reduce delays. This report adds to the sea of evidence supporting the need for real reform in modernizing and managing air traffic services, and letting the FAA focus on its safety mission.”

“For too long the FAA has been reactive rather than proactive in identifying and mitigating potential problems,” said Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ). “This attitude has significant economic costs to consumers, the aviation industry and the federal government. This GAO report underscores the systemic issues at FAA and reinforces the changes the Aviation Subcommittee has been pushing the agency to make.”

Shuster and LoBiondo initiated the IG report in August 2015.

The IG report highlighted the impacts of such system disruptions. For example, the Chicago Center fire resulted in thousands of flight delays or cancellations at Chicago O’Hare and Midway Airports and more than $350 million in associated costs.

“The FAA’s decades-long inability to modernize its outdated technology and struggles in managing significant system failures are on full display again,” Shuster added. “When the Chicago Center fire happened, the FAA clearly wasn’t prepared to deal with such a major system disruption, and it’s unacceptable that well over two years later, it appears the FAA still isn’t ready.”

