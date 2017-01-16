French jet team to perform at SUN ‘n FUN

Aviation’s season opener, the 43rd annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly- In & Expo slated for April 4-9, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida, will feature the French National Team, Patrouille de France, who will perform in the air show on opening day.

This will be the first time in more than 30 years that the French team will perform in the United States. The team is made up of eight Dassault Dornier Alpha jets.

Opening day also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of America entering the air war in Europe, and the 70th anniversary of the Air Force.

The Blue Angels will return to this year’s SUN ‘n FUN, slated for perform on Friday and Saturday of the week-long event.

Art Nalls will bring the only civilian Harrier on the airshow circuit in for the weekend, April 7-9.

A highlight of the week will take place at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, when a Flight to Honor will return from Washington D.C. carrying World War II and Korean War veterans.

The fly-in is SUN ‘n FUN’s largest fundraiser for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), a 25-acre, 11-building campus dedicated to aerospace and STEM education.

Approximately 200,000 guests, exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors and performers are expected to attend this year’s event.