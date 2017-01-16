STC granted for Ultra Performance prop for Huskies

Flight-Resource has received FAA STC approval for its composite Ultra Performance MT-Propeller for all models of the Aviat Husky.

Market pressure indicated a need to develop a better, high performance prop that was optimized for speed, according to officials with the Bloomer, Wis.-based company. The Ultra Performance was specifically designed to fit that niche, they note.

The newly approved prop is quieter, smoother and utilizes a new paint process that virtually eliminates paint erosion, according to company officials.

Like all MT Husky props sold by Flight-Resource, this composite propeller is able to be operated with no “restricted RPM” ranges on all engines, and is available with the MT reverse system for float, ski and slippery runway operations.

The 80-inch diameter, 2-blade, scimitar-shaped composite propeller system with Kevlar spinner weighs 42 pounds. The life-unlimited, repairable composite blades are protected with tough nickel-cobalt leading edges, which provide a 60% increase in protection from damage, company officials said.

Because of a stronger one-piece hub design, and better impact energy absorbing materials in the blades, the MT Composite Props do not require hub replacement in the event of minor blade damage, officials add.

“When we conducted our calibrated flight tests on the Aviat Husky test plane, Flight-Resource’s data indicated the ‘Ultra’ was faster in cruise and there was an improved climb of about 9%, as compared to what we have seen on the market,” said Flight-Resource Technical Specialist Larry Schlasinger.

Flight Resource’s introductory price is $12,990 (a $1,000 discount) for the composite propeller, Kevlar spinner and STC, excluding freight, with props currently in stock for immediate shipment.