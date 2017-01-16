Video: All about your Garmin GTX 327

A new video just posted by our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com features Anthony Arispe of ArispeAviation.net talking about the Garmin GTX 327 Transponder in great detail. He also goes through how to use the interactive panel of the unit.
