B-15 Injector Jackets at Aircraft Spruce

Now available at Aircraft Spruce are B-15 Injector Jackets, a modern take on the classic military style jacket first introduced in 1944.
Designed to replace the B-10, the B-15 was used throughout the late 1940s by U.S. Air Force pilots and air crews.
The Injector is a twist on the traditional B-15 bomber jacket, sharing many aspects in construction, including a removable fur collar, washed flight nylon shell, and polyfill nylon lining. The B-15 Injector jackets also have many pockets, for storage and functionality.
They are available in Blue, Yellow, Brown, Black, and Gray.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.