B-15 Injector Jackets at Aircraft Spruce

Now available at Aircraft Spruce are B-15 Injector Jackets, a modern take on the classic military style jacket first introduced in 1944.

Designed to replace the B-10, the B-15 was used throughout the late 1940s by U.S. Air Force pilots and air crews.

The Injector is a twist on the traditional B-15 bomber jacket, sharing many aspects in construction, including a removable fur collar, washed flight nylon shell, and polyfill nylon lining. The B-15 Injector jackets also have many pockets, for storage and functionality.

They are available in Blue, Yellow, Brown, Black, and Gray.