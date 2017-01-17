FAA settles drone enforcement cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FAA has reached a settlement agreement with SkyPan International of Chicago resolving enforcement cases that alleged the company operated unmanned aircraft (UAS) in congested airspace over New York City and Chicago, and violated airspace regulations and aircraft operating rules.

Under the terms of the agreement, SkyPan will pay a $200,000 civil penalty. The company also agrees to pay an additional $150,000 if it violates Federal Aviation Regulations in the next year, and $150,000 more if it fails to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement.

SkyPan also agrees to work with the FAA to release three public service announcements in the next 12 months to support the agency’s public outreach campaigns that encourage drone operators to learn and comply with UAS regulations.

The agreement settles enforcement cases involving a $1.9 million civil penalty that the FAA proposed against SkyPan in October 2015. It is the largest civil penalty the agency has proposed against a UAS operator, agency officials note.