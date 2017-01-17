New Maule M-4 rolls out at $199,900

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Maule Air has added the M-4-180V to its line-up. The newest M-4 has side-by-side seating and comes in two variations. The S2 is a two-seater, while the S4 is a four-seater.

The M-4-180V is powered by a 180-hp Lycoming O-360 with a Hartzell constant speed propeller.

Each have Maule’s four door arrangement, which includes the wide-opening cargo doors to access up to 38 cubic feet of cargo area behind the pilot seats.

Other key features of the M-4 are all-metal wings, 900-plus pound useful load, available autogas STC, and Maule STOL performance.

“At Maule Air, we are always innovating to build the best planes for our clients,” said Brent Maule. “55 years after my grandfather introduced the first Maule aircraft, we continue to offer the most versatile light aircraft available, at an affordable price. The M-4-180V is designed to be a plane for every pilot.”

The M-4-180V S2 has an introductory price of $199,900 and an extensive list of available options.