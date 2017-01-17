Safety Alliance launches

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has launched a new industry-wide initiative, the Safety Alliance, which brings general aviation safety education resources together in one location online and makes it easier for pilots to find a variety of content all in one place.

Organized by topic on ASI’s Safety Spotlight web pages, and also on the Safety Alliance web page, the content is free to all pilots and for the first time, allows them to find the information they want, without having to search multiple websites, officials note. Topics cover the spectrum of safety-related materials.

“ASI is proud to provide a common platform for anyone who is passionate about aviation safety education. Further improvements to GA safety requires a team effort and isn’t something we can do alone,” said AOPA Senior Vice President Aviation Strategy & Programs Katie Pribyl. “We know that many other organizations provide high-quality safety-focused content and we want to make it easy for pilots to find that information.”

The launch of the Safety Alliance is the result of a collaboration between ASI and several general aviation companies and organizations, including: ASA, Jason Blair, Flight Chops, Garmin, Hartzell Propeller, Leidos, Rod Machado, MzeroA, PilotWorkshops.com, Sportys, TBM, and The Finer Points.

New programs will be added regularly, so pilots are encouraged to visit often for the latest in general aviation safety education, AOPA officials add.