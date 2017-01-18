Cessna Pilot Center network grows

WICHITA, Kan. – Textron Aviation reports its Cessna Pilot Center (CPC) network added 24 new partners in 2016, including five international flight schools in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Poland.

“The CPC network makes up the world’s largest and most experienced flight training team,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “Our commitment to supporting new pilot education and flight training is evident in the enthusiasm we see from our partner flight schools. Throughout 2016 we saw significant growth to the network and we are excited to continue that momentum into the new year.”

The growth led to record CPC curriculum sales in 2016, company officials add.

The network now numbers 163 flight schools, with Textron Aviation officials noting the company plans on further growth and expansion.