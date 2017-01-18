Quantcast

General Aviation News

Crazy Horse

by Leave a Comment

David Jones sent in these photos, snapped at Stallion 51 in Kissimmee, Florida. The first features Crazy Horse and Crazy Horse 2 on the ramp, while the other two showcase the P-51s in the hangar at KISM.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *