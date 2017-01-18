Jet Aviation acquires IAD FBO

Jet Aviation has acquired Ross Aviation’s FBO at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The company already operates more than 20 FBOs worldwide, including nine in the U.S.

Jet Aviation’s Washington Dulles facility encompasses six hangars, 10 acres of ramp space, and a newly renovated FBO terminal building that includes on-site Customs and Immigration clearance, VIP lounge, flight planning center, executive conference room and on-site car rental.

“We are delighted to expand our FBO network in the U.S. to include Washington Dulles International Airport,” said Jet Aviation Group President Rob Smith. “Washington Dulles is well connected to Jet Aviation’s other US locations, particularly Teterboro Airport, and with a large volume of international traffic it’s a significant expansion of our global network.”

Jet Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1967.