Oshkosh highlights unveiled

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Historic aviation achievements, legendary pilots, and groundbreaking innovations will be featured as some of the themes of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH).

The 65th annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly-in convention annually draws an attendance of more than 500,000 people and 10,000 airplanes.

Among the themes for each day are:

Monday, July 24: Opening day and a tribute to legendary aviator Bob Hoover, who died last October;

Tuesday, July 25: Innovations Day, featuring the latest creations and inventions in the sky, plus a 25th anniversary celebration of the EAA Young Eagles program, which has flown more than 2 million young people since 1992;

Wednesday, July 26: Honoring the 75th anniversary of the famed Doolittle Raiders mission over Japan, and the annual WomenVenture activities that encourage aviation participation by women of all ages;

Thursday, July 27: Commemorating the 90th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight over the Atlantic Ocean, and a look to the world’s future in space;

Friday, July 28: An Apollo space program reunion, and EAA’s annual Salute to Veterans Day;

Saturday, July 29: Bomber Day, which welcomes a parade of bomber aircraft from throughout military history, plus an observance of the 8th Air Force’s 75th anniversary;

Sunday, July 30: Fox Valley Day, a thank you to the Oshkosh region for the support of fly-in since 1970, as well as what is known as the “world’s greatest aircraft departure show.”

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is known as a full week of unmatched activities, unique airplanes, and unforgettable moments, but these themes create unique highlights for each one of the seven days,” said Rick Larsen, EAA vice president of communities and member programs who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “No place brings all this together in the same way as we do at Oshkosh.”