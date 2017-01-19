Call for nominations for EAA’s Sport Aviation Halls of Fame

The Experimental Aircraft Association has put out a call for nominations for the 2017 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame inductees.

Association officials notes that each aircraft community has its own processes and deadlines for nominations:

Homebuilder’s Hall of Fame: Download and complete a nomination form from the EAA website and mail it to the Homebuilder’s Hall of Fame selection committee before March 1, 2017.

Vintage Hall of Fame: Complete a nomination form and return it to the VAA Hall of Fame committee. The Vintage Aircraft Association accepts nominations on a rolling basis and holds them on file for three years, at which time a nomination must be resubmitted.

Warbirds Hall of Fame: Download and complete a nomination form, to be returned to the EAA Warbirds of America Hall of Fame committee no later than May 2, 2017.

Ultralights Hall of Fame: A complete nomination form must be returned to the Ultralights Hall of Fame committee with a postmark no later than May 1, 2017.

IAC Hall of Fame: A nomination form is available for download from the IAC website, and it must be completed and returned to IAC Hall of Fame Chairman David Martin before Feb. 1, 2017.