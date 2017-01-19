Call for nominations for EAA’s Sport Aviation Halls of Fame

The Experimental Aircraft Association has put out a call for nominations for the 2017 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame inductees.
Association officials notes that each aircraft community has its own processes and deadlines for nominations:
Homebuilder’s Hall of Fame: Download and complete a nomination form from the EAA website and mail it to the Homebuilder’s Hall of Fame selection committee before March 1, 2017.
Vintage Hall of Fame: Complete a nomination form and return it to the VAA Hall of Fame committee. The Vintage Aircraft Association accepts nominations on a rolling basis and holds them on file for three years, at which time a nomination must be resubmitted.
Warbirds Hall of Fame: Download and complete a nomination form, to be returned to the EAA Warbirds of America Hall of Fame committee no later than May 2, 2017.
Ultralights Hall of Fame: A complete nomination form must be returned to the Ultralights Hall of Fame committee with a postmark no later than May 1, 2017.
IAC Hall of Fame: A nomination form is available for download from the IAC website, and it must be completed and returned to IAC Hall of Fame Chairman David Martin before Feb. 1, 2017.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.