FAA to hold SoCal Metroplex webinars and workshops

The FAA will hold webinars and public workshops through Feb. 8 on upcoming airspace improvements that will occur throughout Southern California.

The improvements are part of the Southern California Metroplex project, which will replace dozens of existing conventional air routes with new satellite-based routes.

The FAA undertook the project to improve airspace safety and efficiency, according to officials. The agency decided to move forward with the project in August 2016.

The FAA is implementing the project in phases between November 2016 and April 2017.

The upcoming webinars and briefings will address only the improvements that are occurring in March and April 2017.

Webinars and public workshops were held last fall for the procedures implemented in November 2016. The fall 2016 webinars, as well as PowerPoint presentations, can be viewed here.

All of the upcoming workshops, except for the Jan. 23 workshop in Culver City, will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Culver City workshop will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to a time conflict with the regular City Council meeting.

The workshops will be open-house format, where people can attend anytime during the posted times to learn about the changes. FAA representatives will provide information on the project and be available to answer questions.

Free parking, as well as street parking, will be available at all locations. Spanish interpreters also will be present.

Webinars

Access links and dial-in information for all the webinars is available here

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Airports involved: John Wayne, Long Beach, Fullerton, Torrance, Los Alamitos.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.: Airports involved: San Diego International, McClellan-Palomar, Brown, Navy North Island, Montgomery, Gillespie, Ontario, Palm Springs.

Workshops

Monday, Jan. 23: Veterans Memorial Building, Multipurpose Room, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Santa Monica.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Langley Senior Center, 400 W. Emerson Ave., Monterey Park, CA 91754. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Santa Monica.

Wednesday, Jan. 25:Palisades Charter High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin Street, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Santa Monica

Thursday, Jan. 26: Toyota Meeting Hall, Torrance Cultural Art Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA 90503. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Long Beach, Torrance, Fullerton, Los Alamitos.

Monday, Jan. 30: Burbank Community Services Building, 150 North 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502. Airports involved: Burbank, Van Nuys.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: City of La Habra Community Center Grand Ballroom, 101 West La Habra Boulevard, La Habra, CA 90631. Airports involved: Los Angeles International, Santa Monica

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Oasis Senior Center, Evelyn Hart Event Center, 801 Narcissus Avenue, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625. Airports involved: John Wayne, Long Beach.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Solana Vista Elementary School, 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Airports involved: San Diego International, McClellan-Palomar, Brown, Navy North Island, Montgomery, Gillespie.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Ontario Airport, Ontario International Airport Administrative Building, 1923 East Avion Street, Ontario, CA 91761. Airports involved: Ontario, Palm Springs.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Long Beach School for Adults, 3701 East Willow Street, Long Beach, CA 90815. Airports involved: Long Beach, Los Angeles International.

To learn more about the project, click here.