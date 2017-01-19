New edition of Private Pilot Oral Exam Guide released

The Eleventh Edition of the Private Pilot Oral Exam Guide has been updated to comply with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and other recent FAA publications, rules and procedures.

Designed to help prepare student pilots for the oral exam portion of their checkride with FAA examiners, this guide is also great preparation for flight reviews, aircraft transitions, and as general refresher material, according to officials with ASA.

Using a question-and-answer format, author Michael Hayes lists the questions most likely to be asked by examiners and provides succinct, ready responses.

All the subjects a Private Pilot candidate will be tested on during checkrides and review flights are covered. References for further study are provided throughout the book, and additional study questions conclude each chapter, officials note.

The softcover, 256 page-book is $12.95, while the eBook is $9.95.