Faro Stealth Headsets exclusively from Sporty’s

Now available exclusively from Sporty’s are Faro Stealth Headsets.

“We’re pleased to offer the Faro Stealth line of headsets, which are a great alternative for pilots who appreciate a great value,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Faro Stealth headsets are ideal for student pilots, passengers and those on a tighter budget.”

Pilots have a choice of either an active or passive noise reduction Stealth headset. With either choice, the headsets feature music input with an aux input jack, and double thick ear seals.

A fully adjustable microphone boom is reversible and features a noise-canceling electret microphone, providing high quality, crystal clear communication, Sporty’s officials note.

“Faro Stealth headsets have all sorts of valuable features, including a stereo/mono switch so that the headset is adaptable to most aircraft intercom systems,” says Zimmerman. “That means even if your intercom is mono, you’ll still hear music in stereo.”

Faro Stealth headsets include a three-year warranty with U.S.-based customer service and support.

The Faro Stealth Passive Headset is available exclusively from Sporty’s for $199.95, and the Faro Stealth ANR Headset is available for $399.95.