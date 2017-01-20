Inadequate flare leads to hard landing

The pilot was on a straight-in approach for landing at the airport in Hanford, California. During touchdown the Flight Design CTLS landed hard and bounced.

The pilot attempted to land the plane for the second time, however the airplanes nose dropped, resulting in a second bounce.

He made a decision to go around and added power. During the takeoff, the airplane bounced again and then lifted off.

The second landing attempt resulted in another hard landing. The pilot initiated another go-around and landed the airplane without further incident.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall.

In the section titled “RECOMMENDATION” in the NTSB Pilot/Operator Report, form 6120.1/2, the pilot stated that the accident could have been prevented if he had more experience flying this type and model of an airplane.

The NTSB determines the probable cause as the pilot’s inadequate flare, which resulted in a hard landing.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA093

