Tuskegee Airman to speak at museum

Honolulu — On Feb. 3 and 4, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will pay tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and the role they played during World War II with special presentations by decorated Tuskegee Airman Colonel Charles McGee.

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the theater, teachers are encouraged to bring their students, in grades 6-12, to a presentation geared towards youth titled, “In His Own Words,” by Colonel McGee.

McGee fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in the United States Air Force history.

He began his military service as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd Fighter Group.

McGee’s career in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force spanned 30 years and three wars, where he flew 409 aerial combat missions.

During his military career, McGee was awarded the Legion of Merit with Cluster, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star and the Air Medal (25 times).

Admission is free for this youth presentation, and funding for bus transportation to the museum will be provided for school groups who register in advance. Seating is limited and reservations are advised. To register, contact 808-445-9137 or email Education@PacificAviationMuseum.org.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, McGee will once again be the featured speaker at a “Hangar Talk” in the theater, from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is open to the public.

Also present at the Hangar Talk will be World War II Tuskegee Airman Philip Baham. Baham served as a crew chief for the 337th Composite Group at Tuskegee Army Air Field. He is a dedicated volunteer at Pacific Aviation Museum, sharing his story with visitors as a greeter in the lobby of Hangar 37.

Access to the Hangar Talk is free with museum admission, free to museum Members, and free for Navy League members with I.D.

Both events are being held in conjunction with Black History Month.