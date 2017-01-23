CPS unveils Rotax class schedule

CPS has unveiled the Spring 2017 Class Schedule for a variety of course offerings:

The Rotax 2 Stroke Service Course is for technicians wanting to rebuild or maintain all water-cooled and air-cooled 2-stroke Rotax aircraft engines.

Emphasis is on students being able to perform a complete engine rebuild with failure analysis and a focus on preventative maintenance. The course will be held March 6-7, 2017.

The Rotax 912/914 Service Class is for technicians wanting to Service 912 series engines or owners wanting to do their own scheduled maintenance.

This course will give any FAA A&P or LSA Repairman certificate holder the credentials to perform all scheduled maintenance and level #1 troubleshooting procedures. This class will be held March 8-9, 2017.

The Rotax 912/914 Maintenance Class is for technicians wanting to perform more in-depth maintenance tasks on 912 series engines. The class focuses on troubleshooting faults, removing major components for shipment to heavy maintenance rated technicians, and reassembly. This class will be held March 10-11, 2017.

The Rotax 2 Stroke and 912/914 Renewal Course is for current iRMT license holders. The renewal program will cover all new materials released within the past 24 months.

This is the most inexpensive and informative way to get a 24 month extension on your current certification. The course will be held March 12, 2017.

The Rotax 912/914 Heavy Maintenance Class is designed with professional mechanics looking to make a living as a Rotax repair technician. The class covers a complete field level teardown, inspection, and reassembly. The class will be held on March 13-15, 2017.

All classes will be held in the company’s training facility at the Chino Airport (KCNO) in California.