Fuel exhaustion brings down 310

The pilot reported the Cessna 310 was at 8,000 feet mean sea level when it ran out of fuel.

He executed a forced landing to a field near Rothville, Missouri, which resulted in substantial damage to the airplane.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the pilot’s inadequate preflight planning and fuel management, which resulted in fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA130

This January 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.