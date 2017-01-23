Piper taps McEwen for sales

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft has appointed Drew McEwen to Vice President International and Direct Sales, where he will lead Piper Aircraft’s global and factory direct sales efforts focused on growing its trainer business and the international distribution network for the company.

He also will oversee the factory direct sales team for fleet, trainer, and special mission aircraft sales.

McEwen joined Piper in 2010 as Director of Sales, Americas and was promoted to the executive team in 2011 as Head of Global Sales and Business Development and then appointed to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2013.

McEwen is a pilot with over 2,000 flight hours along with twin and instrument ratings. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Arizona State University. He has also studied at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, with focus on sales and marketing strategies, professional sales skills and concepts of management.