Dynon D10A approved model list expands

Last year, Dynon Avionics and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) made headlines with an STC for Dynon’s EFIS D-10A. The first wave covered certain Cessna and Piper models. Many owners immediately asked about when their aircraft will be covered by the STC.
EAA has received an expanded Approved Model List (AML) from the FAA. In general, a number of Beechcraft, more Cessnas and Pipers, Grumman, Mooney and Maule have been added to the list.
Specifically, the aircraft models now covered are:
Beechcraft
- Bonanza
- Debonair
- Musketeer
- Sundowner
- Sierra
- Skipper
Cessna
- 150/152 – Commuter/Commuter II/Aerobat
- 172 – Skyhawk
- 175 – Skylark
- 177 – Cardinal
- 180
- 185
- 182 – Skylane
- 205
- 206
- 207
- 210
Grumman
- AA-1/AA-5 – Yankee/Tiger
Piper
- PA-24 – Comanche
- PA-32 – Cherokee Six/Lance/Saratoga
- PA-28 – Cherokee/Warrior/Archer/Dakota
- PA-38 – Tomahawk
Mooney
- M20
Maule
- M-4
- M-5
- M-6
- M-7
