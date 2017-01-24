Infinity Aircraft Services expands at KGYY

Infinity Aircraft Services (IAS), an FAA 145 Repair Station, continues to expand in 2017, adding maintenance and repair capabilities at Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY) in Indiana.

IAS technicians are now on site at B. Coleman Aviation, based at the Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY), providing the same full-service competencies found at the company’s Palm Beach headquarters location.

The expansion of Infinity’s offerings at KGYY includes:

AOG Services at KGYY (Gary/Chicago), KMDW (Midway) and other Chicagoland airports;

Scheduled inspections;

Avionics installation and service;

WiFi and cabin entertainment systems;

Engine and APU Services;

Conformity and pre-purchase inspections;

Light interior refurbishments for business and general aviation aircraft.

In addition to the expansion of Infinity Aircraft Services, B. Coleman has announced a hangar expansion project commencing this spring, which will allow the company to meet the increase in demand for hangar space in the Chicago region.