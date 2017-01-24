New edition of ‘Lesson Plans to Train Like You Fly’ released

Now available is the second edition of “Lesson Plans to Train Like You Fly” by author Arlynn McMahon.

McMahon presents lesson plans for flight instructors in the form of scenario-based “maneuver briefings.”

A resource for active instructors, the lesson plans are also helpful to CFI applicants preparing their own materials, officials with ASA note.

Lesson Plans can also be used as a companion book for flight instructors who are following the principles of scenario-based training taught in Arlynn’s first book, “Train Like You Fly: A Flight Instructor’s Guide to Scenario-Based Training.”

This new second edition of Lesson Plans is designed to work in complement with any syllabus and has been updated to reflect the FAA Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and Practical Test Standards (PTS).

It explains how to teach each maneuver, making the flight instructor’s favorite syllabus curriculum even more effective and enjoyable for flight students. Each maneuver briefing features a series of drawings instructors can discuss with their students or replicate in the classroom and an accompanying script to teach from, which includes a story or motivation on the why and how the maneuver is applied in actual flight.

Common errors are discussed in the form of keys to success, to positively inspire students to become sound aviation citizens.

The book is available in softcover for $19.95 or as an eBook for $14.95.