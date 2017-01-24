Red Bull Air Races return to San Diego

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship is set to take off over San Diego Bay for the first time in eight years on April 15-16, 2017.

The series returns for its 10th season with the first race in Abu Dhabi in February, and will conclude at the motorsport mecca of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

Along the way, the eight-stop World Championship will return to America’s Finest City, a favorite stop from 2007, 2008 and 2009, and a premiere stop in Kazan, Russia.

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features 14 of the world’s best race pilots in a motorsport competition that combines speed, precision and skill as pilots navigate a low-level aerial track made up of air-filled pylons 80 feet high at speeds of up to 230 mph.

During tight turns through air gates that are only 32 to 45 feet apart, the pilots are subjected to G-force that makes them 10 times their normal weight.

After the series opener in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull Air Race heads to San Diego, where pilots will fly over the bay with the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and city skyline providing an impressive backdrop to the aerial action.

The race then continues to Chiba, Japan, on June 3-4. Last year 90,000 fans cheered hometown hero Yoshihide Muroya to his first race win.

The races continue July 1-2, as the planes dart under the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.

As the summer continues, Red Bull Air Race will write a new chapter in its history. First with a July debut in Kazan, the Sports Capital of Russia, and then the fight for the championship will move to two other European locations, to be announced following the Abu Dhabi race.

The season finale revs back up in the U.S. on Oct. 14-15, with a return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Champion will be crowned.

Red Bull Air Race World Championship 2017 Calendar