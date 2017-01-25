Quest names new CEO

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Quest Aircraft Company has named Robert H. Wells has as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Wells has more than 40 years of aviation experience. Most recently he spent 15 years with TAG Aviation, rising to CEO of the holding company. Wells officially assumed his new role with Quest on Jan. 15.

“I am very pleased that an individual of Rob’s caliber and talent will be leading Quest moving forward,” said out-going CEO Sam Hill. “Rob’s tenure with TAG Aviation’s family of companies and his broad aviation management experience will be a true asset as Quest continues its worldwide growth.”

Wells began his business aviation career with Beech Aircraft Corporation as a Zone Manager and later joined Piedmont Hawthorne (which became Landmark Aviation) as an aircraft salesman. He held a number of management positions with Piedmont over 22 years, the last of which was executive vice president.

He joined TAG Aviation in 1999 and retired as TAG Aviation Holding CEO in 2015, and has remained an advisor to the company’s boards of directors.

Earlier in his career he gained experience as a flight instructor and air taxi pilot, including a period flying in Southeast Alaska

“I look forward to being part of the team at Quest,” Wells said. “The Kodiak is a remarkably successful aircraft and the company has come a long way in the last few years. I am excited to be part of Quest’s next chapter.”

Quest announced in December Hill was retiring and that a search for his successor was underway. Hill will continue as an advisor to the company and a member of the board of directors.

Quest is the manufacturer of the Kodiak, a 10-place single engine turboprop airplane, designed for STOL use and operations on floats.