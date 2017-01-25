Renovated terminal opens at KFTW

FORT WORTH, Texas – A new day has dawned at Meacham International Airport, thanks to a public/private partnership between the City of Fort Worth and FBO American Aero FTW.

On Jan. 24, 2017, city officials cut the ribbon on a new, 85,000-square-foot administration building for the 91-year-old airport. American Aero FTW will be the prime tenant and only FBO in the new facility.

The makeover of the administration building was funded primarily by the City of Fort Worth with a major investment by American Aero FTW, owned by financier and philanthropist Robert M. Bass.

“The city’s commitment to rebuild the terminal and invest in upgrading the airport created the opportunity to partner with the city to make Meacham International Airport a major gateway. We worked with the city to create a five-star experience for our tenants, the arriving and departing pilots, and their passengers,” Bass said.

“This is a significant transformation for the airport, which opened in 1925, and American Aero FTW has played a key role in making it happen,” said Jeff Kloska, City of Fort Worth assistant director of aviation and manager of the airport. “This is a proud day for Meacham International Airport, which is now poised for growth as the premier corporate and general aviation facility in North Texas.”

American Aero FTW’s new facility offers passenger lounges and conference rooms. Pilot and crew lounges include a large-screen smart TV, fully reclining seating, work stations, a soundproof sleep room, shower, kitchen, and flight-planning room. A dedicated air concierge team serves both passengers and crew. iPads loaded with movies and TV shows are available for visitors.

In addition to the new facility, American Aero FTW has built three new hangars, more than doubling its hangar space, for a total of 280,000 square feet of leasable hangar and office space. The FBO also offers 11 acres of open ramp, monitored 24/7, and U.S. Customs services onsite and on the ramp.

Located five miles from downtown Fort Worth, Meacham International Airport exceeded 140,000 operations in 2016. Meacham officials estimate that the airport’s economic activity exceeds $200 million annually.