Sebring Expo launches

SEBRING, Florida — The U.S. Sport Aviation Expo kicks off today, offering a variety of aviation experiences from drones to demo flights, as well as the chance to drive various automobiles on the iconic Sebring Raceway.

According to Expo organizers, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles will be available for a test drive experience on the raceway Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 25-27, 2017.

Drivers can register on site during the four-day event and receive a complimentary gift while supplies last. Drivers must be at least 18 years old, pass a breathalyzer, and present a valid driver’s license. Street test drives will be available on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Also featured at the Expo will be a Drone Race, with the audience watching from in the round, sitting in a huge net in the middle of the track.

“Racing drones will fly all around and directly over the spectator’s heads with this original and unique track design. At the same time, live camera views will be displayed on monitors for the spectators, along with scoring and a professionally produced live broadcast,” said Rhett Jarrett, Drone Zone co-chair.

The race runs in conjunction with the first-ever MultiGP sanctioned drone race at an aviation event, according to organizers. The top pilots from the main race will qualify to compete for the Hobbico-sponsored $5,000 prize purse on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Drone Race will feature Hobbico’s RISE Vusion Extreme FPV Race Pack.

“What’s unique about the Vusion Spec Race is that it levels the playing field by enabling everyone to race with the same out-of-the-box-ready FPV drone,” said Hobbico Air Team Manager Josh Schiff. “It’s going to be a true test of skill in this Spec Race because it’s just you and your flying ability against other pros of the sport.”

In addition to the Spec Race, flight demonstrations will take place indoors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and “Fly-A-Drone” workshops will be on the hour, every hour.

Expo will be demonstrating both the professional, and recreational sides of the drone world, organizers note. Drone experts from all over the U.S. will be presenting forums on many aspects of drone ownership, Part107, 333, 336 safe effective operations and business management.

Of course, the annual sport aviation event also features sport aircraft, conventional aircraft, kit planes, powered parachutes, trikes, gyros, amphibians, and more.