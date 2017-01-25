Superior Air Parts debuts parts eligibility tool

Coppell, Texas — Superior Air Parts has launched a new online part eligibility search tool on the company’s website.

“Our current catalogue has about 1,800 individual FAA-approved PMA (part manufacturer approval) replacement parts and components. It had been very time consuming for our distributors and engine shops to manually search for current part eligibilities,” said Scott Hayes, vice president, sales and marketing. “Our new online parts eligibility search tool makes it really easy to find the exact part the technician or owner is looking for.”

The new database lets customers search by part number, engine model, or part category, he said.

“For example, you can just enter the engine’s gasket or bearing set and the corresponding parts are displayed by part number and cross-referenced to the OE part number,” he noted.

If an engine shop is doing an overhaul, it can select a specific engine “set” and all of the individual replacement parts needed for that particular engine type are automatically listed, he added.

“The parts eligibility search will show you not only what parts are in that set, but also the exact number of those individual parts,” he said. “And with the click of their mouse, technicians can see what other sets a part is used in. It’s really going save technicians time and that will help making flying more affordable.”