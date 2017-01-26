2017 Atlanta Warbird Weekend to salute Tuskegee Airmen

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II and beyond will be celebrated as the theme of the third annual Atlanta Warbird Weekend, set for Oct. 7-9, 2017, at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport

Hosted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Dixie Wing, the weekend will feature the CAF Tuskegee Red Tail Squadron traveling exhibit, “Rise Above,” with its restored P-51 Mustang, “Tuskegee Airmen.”

“We hope to bring dozens of Tuskegee Airmen veterans to share in the acknowledgment of the outstanding history of the black aviators who overcame prejudice and adversity to serve their country so well,” said Dixie Wing Leader Jay Bess. “We also plan to exhibit aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, including the P-51, P-47, P-40, and trainers used then, such as the BT-13, PT-17 Stearman and T-6.”

Aerial shows each day will feature a B-17 bomber fly-by with a P-51 escort, simulating the missions of the Red Tails in World War II.

Also scheduled is a fly-by with a P-51 and an F-16 from the Alabama National Guard.

World War II aircraft rides will be available for purchase throughout the weekend.

The annual Atlanta Warbird Weekend dinner Saturday night will feature the Tuskegee Airmen at the 57th Fighter Group Restaurant.

Earlier in the week, tours will be provided for Atlanta school children, and the Dixie Wing plans to screen the “Red Tails” movie on Saturday and Sunday.

Educational programs will include Warbirds in Review presentations in front of various historic aircraft, and planned appearances by an F-16 from the Alabama Air National Guard (ANG).

The 100th Fighter Squadron (100 FS), a unit of the Alabama ANG, was one of the Tuskegee Airmen squadrons during World War II. It was one of the famous all-black squadrons of the 332nd Fighter Group, activated on Feb. 19, 1942, at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Ala

It was returned to duty in 2007, replacing the Alabama ANG 160th Fighter Squadron, so the state could honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.