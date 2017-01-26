New combinations added to pivot head wrench line

BONDHUS has added new set combinations to its line of Hex•Pro Hex and TORX tip pivot head wrenches.

Tools are now available in boxes or clamshell packaging, with or without storage pouches.

The tools have a matte chrome finish to prevent corrosion. They also have long handles to provide extra reach, while the pivoting head can be used at any angle, allowing access to fastener heads in hard-to-reach locations, according to company officials.

New to the line are 7mm and T47 tools.

Individual tools are available in inch (1/8”-3/8”), metric (3mm-10mm) and TORX (T15-T55) tip sizes. A wide range of sets are also available, officials noted.

All Bondhus Hex•Pro tools have a lifetime warranty.